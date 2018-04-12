Campaign Media Awards: Content Strategy

Winner

Giving Movember its Mojo Back

The Movember Foundation and Bountiful Cow

In 2017 men’s health charity Movember was facing a mounting challenge – while awareness of the brand was strong, participation rates in events and donations had decreased. Few understood the charity’s causes and the Foundation was losing its meaning. It needed to reinforce why support was important and used a combination of branded, curated and commissioned content to achieve this.

The charity worked with News UK and Sky to place content at the heart of its campaign based on "FoMovember" – the life you would miss out on if you "died too young", with editorial content and videos featuring celebrities such as Peter Andrew telling their stories and why they are growing a moustache. The campaign also included real life stories, such as ‘Benny No Balls’ – the story of life without testicles.

As a result of the campaign, 67% of MoBros – Movember participants – were new to the cause, the highest number of new participants to date. There was a 16% increase in overall fundraising and more than 11.3m video views were recorded, while one real-life story "Andy’s Man Club", had 4.8m organic views on The Sun’s Facebook page – the highest News UK had ever seen.

Media partner: The Bridge at News UK