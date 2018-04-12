Campaign Media Awards: Creative Idea

Winner

Live from Inside the Human Body

Cancer Research UK, MediaCom and Anomaly

Cancer Research UK sought to change people’s perception that cancer can’t be beaten, by showing just how much can be done to prevent the disease. Focusing on bowel cancer, which affects 41,000 people in the UK each year, the charity teamed up with Channel 4 to televise a live colonoscopy during an ad break. It didn’t just tell viewers how medical research is making things better, it showed them.

The 90-second spot was shown during A New Life in the Sun, watched by more than 300,000 people every day – the group that the charity had identified as most likely to donate. Footage showed a doctor removing polyps from a patient, explaining the procedure to viewers as it happened. The ad was streamed on Facebook Live, followed by a Q&A with a cancer specialist. The ad was also available across Channel 4’s social-media channels.

A total of two million people watched the live ad on Channel 4 and Facebook Live, while CRUK recorded a 30% increase in visits to fundraising pages on its website and a 30% increase in downloads of its bowel cancer information pack. There was also a 30% uplift to calls to the NHS bowel cancer helpline.

Media director: Tracy Jeffrey

Senior planner/strategist: Tom Planer/Elena Redden