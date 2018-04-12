Campaign Media Awards: The Data and Creativity Award

Winner

Virgin Trains Love Car Rage

Virgin Trains and Manning Gottlieb OMD

Travelling by car is the most popular mode of transport in the UK, a trend Virgin Trains sought to overturn. It focused on two cities that offered the best opportunity to achieve this: Leeds and Birmingham. Key to the campaign was highlighting how the two main routes into these cities – the M1 and M6 – are the most frustrating motorways in the UK.

The aim was to target drivers at the time they hated their cars and at the point where traffic on those motorways was at its most hellish. Radio and OOH were deployed in conjunction with Google’s traffic data to isolate the worst days of the week and times of day when delays were most likely, identifying ‘hellspots’.

Radio copy had to be dynamic and as close to real-time as possible, adapting as people drove along the motorways, so they would get a different message relevant to their location.. With radio sold by TV region, Virgin Trains ‘broke up’ the region based on individual radio transmitters – eight in total. It created a new transmission map and areas along the motorway, with copy changing according to day, time and traffic blackspots. This marked the first time copy for radio had been planned, bought and created in this way.

Consideration for the train increased along both routes; the M6 route rose from 73% to 82%, while the M1 went from 76% to 83%.

Media partners: Anomaly, Admedia, Global Radio, Google