Campaign Media Awards: Fashion and Beauty

The online fashion retailer focused on mobile to maximise reach and engagement with its target audience, with spectacular results. The #WeAreCurves campaign won the Fashion and Beauty category at this year's Campaign Media Awards.

Winner

#WeAreCurves

Simply Be/N Brown, Carat Manchester and Y&R

Traditional plus-size women’s fashion mail order retailer Simply Be, part of N Brown, was facing stiff competition from the likes of Boohoo, ASOS and MissGuided. Research showed that 80% of plus-sized women said they would spend more on clothes if they had more fashionable options in their size.

Drawing on the fact that the Simply Be brand knew its audience better than other retailers, the #WeAreCurves campaign was born. Placing its customers at the heart of communications, Simply Be wanted to give a voice to average-sized and plus-sized women all over the UK. It needed to maximise reach and engagement simultaneously and exploit mobile – the platform most used by its target audience.

The campaign had to make some noise, so it launched during The X Factor, planned alongside programmatically driven social, video, and display. Bespoke video edits were created with Facebook and YouTube, while mobile harnessed this engagement – working with Shazam, mobile, social and geo-targeting was linked to DOOH. Branded content was also distributed via bespoke mobile formats with Admaxim and Spotify.

The #WeAreCurves activity resonated strongly: traffic to the site increased by 73% year on year, while the number of new customers brought in via the campaign increased by 32% year on year, leading to 26% growth in revenue. Most importantly, ROI improved by 7% year on year.

Media director: Heidi Kenyon-Smith

Senior planner/strategist: Chris Ashworth

Media/brand manager: Alicia Carroll

SHORTLIST

The Chain

Guardian News & Media

Client company: Google
Brand: Pixel 2
Media agency: Essence, OMD
Media director:
Imogen Fox, executive editor, The Guardian Labs
Richard Vine, commercial features director, The Guardian Labs
Senior planner/strategist:
Adam Foley, director of sales and strategy, The Guardian Labs
James Fleetham, key client director, Guardian News & Media
Media brand manager:
Emily Henderson, head of digital, Google Media Lab

Active May

MediaCom

Client company: Tesco
Brand: Tesco F&F
Media agency: MediaCom
Media director: Louise Burgeman
Senior planner/strategist: Sinead Teasdale

Missguided #NaughtyList

MediaCom North

Client company/brand: Missguided
Media agency: MediaCom North

Levi's Music Project

OMD UK

Client company: Levi's
Media agency: OMD UK
Media/brand manager: Rhodri Evans

True Match

Wavemaker

Client company: L'Oréal
Media agency: Wavemaker
