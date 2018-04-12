Campaign Media Awards: Food, Drink and Household

Winner

Tap to Flow

Lucozade Energy/Suntory and MediaCom

Lucozade had a challenge to overcome: people perceived it as drink for curing hangovers or illness rather than one that can be enjoyed everyday. The brand wanted people to see that it could help them be at their best and turned its iconic bottle into something that would help people through their day.

The campaign was timed to coincide with the daily commute – a moment identified as one that people would love to have improved. To make the commute flow better, Lucozade gave commuters a free journey, turning its bottle into a pre-paid payment device, using the same contactless technology as Oyster cards, an RFID chip, on Lucozade Energy bottles.

Lucozade worked closely with Transport for London, with the pre-paid chip on Lucozade Energy bottles allowing commuters to use the bottles to tap in and out of the Tube. To give as many people as possible the chance to "find their flow" with Lucozade, samples were given out every day over a one-week period, between 3pm and 4pm: the time when people typically experience a natural slump in energy.

There was also a media domination of Oxford Circus Underground Station; and using influencers and PR, Lucozade further encouraged people to pick up a bottle themselves. Positive sentiment, the brand’s most important KPI, increased by 33%.