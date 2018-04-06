Campaign Media Awards: Grand Prix - Agency of the Year

MediaCom took home seven prizes, including the most-awarded agency gong.

The WPP agency won the Grand Prix for Campaign of the Year as well as two other ideas, Best Creative Idea and Best Media Partnerships, for "Live from Inside the Human Body" for Cancer Research UK – a live broadcast of a colonoscopy on Channel 4.

MediaCom also picked up two awards, in the Automotive and Corporate & Utilities categories, for its work for Shell, "Filling up with Britain’s No. 1 Performance Fuel", in a partnership with Waze.

The agency’s other category award was in Food, Drink & Household with "Tap to flow" for Lucozade Energy/Suntory.