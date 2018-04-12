Campaign Media Awards

Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Media Awards: Grand Prix - Campaign of the Year

To counter the perception that cancer can't be beaten, and show how much is being done to prevent it, Cancer Research UK created the world-first live TV spot, broadcast from an operating theatre, that has won the Grand Prix - Campaign of the Year at the 2018 Campaign Media Awards.

Campaign Media Awards: Grand Prix - Campaign of the Year

Winner

Live from Inside the Human Body

Cancer Research UK, MediaCom and Anomaly

The 90-second ad – "Live from inside the human body", featured a live colonoscopy and was shown on Channel 4 and Facebook Live. The ad overcame several challenges, including the live format, filming the procedure and broadcasting it from Cardiff and Vale University Hospital. The footage showed a doctor removing polyps from a patient, explaining the operation to viewers as it happened.

To drive awareness further, 10-second teasers were broadcast the week before the live event across some of Channel 4’s biggest shows, including 24 Hours in A&E. The live ad ran seamlessly, and was made available across Channel 4’s social-media accounts.

The campaign results were impressive, with the ad reaching 30 million people, more than the half the adult population, through PR. A total of two million people watched the live ad on Channel 4 and Facebook Live, while CRUK’s website saw a 30% increase in visits to its fundraising pages; there was also a 30% increase in downloads of its bowel cancer information pack.

Media director: Tracy Jeffrey

Senior planner/strategist: Tom Planer/Elena Redden

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?