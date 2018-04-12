Campaign Media Awards: Healthcare

Winner

More Important Than…

Specsavers, Manning Gottlieb OMD and Specsavers Creative Team

While people realise that eye health is important, very few see it as an immediate problem. Specsavers wanted to change this perception, encouraging people to see just how important eye tests are. It put eye health front of mind in real-time, into what people found most important in any given moment – namely, what they were consuming through media.

The creative approach was "More important than..." – enabling Specsavers to provide a witty juxtaposition between the importance of eye health and the triviality of most media content.

An operations room connected to live news sources and reams of social data to spot trends and react to what was going on throughout the day was established. These trends and news items were identified by Specsavers and then turned into creative by the brand’s in-house team, which was then placed in relevant media. Digital outdoor sites across the country displayed arresting messages of what was trending that day, while newspaper ads included wry comments on the key trivial issues.

Over the course of its two weeks, more than 100 different executions resulted in ad awareness for the campaign being 16% greater than the previous eye-health campaign, and 15,000 more eyes were tested during the campaign versus the previous year. New customers accounted for 18% of sight tests during the campaign period.

Media partners: Grand Visual, Talon, Channel 4, ITV, Sky

Tech partner: Never.No