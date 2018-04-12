Campaign Media Awards: Media Partnerships

Winner

Live from Inside the Human Body

Cancer Research UK, MediaCom and Anomaly

Cancer Research UK’s 20-year ambition is for three-quarters of cancer sufferers to survive the disease for at least 10 years. It wanted to demonstrate how much work has been done thus far in helping to beat the disease.

The charity’s campaign centred on a live TV ad broadcast from an operating theatre, which presented challenging logistics. CRUK partnered Channel 4 to televise the spot – featuring a live colonoscopy – with support from other partners including Clearcast, Anomaly and Cardiff and Vale University Hospital.

Channel 4 drove awareness of the TV ad by broadcasting 10-second teasers in the week before the live event across some of its biggest shows, including 24 Hours in A&E. The ad was also streamed on Facebook Live, before a cancer specialist took over the broadcast to answer viewers’ questions.The ad was then made available across Channel 4’s social-media accounts.

CRUK says the ad became the most impactful UK cancer ad to date, resulting in a 30% increase in online visits to the fundraising pages on its website. There was also a 30% uplift in calls to the NHS bowel cancer helpline.

Media director: Tracy Jeffrey

Senior planner/strategist: Tom Planer/Elena Redden