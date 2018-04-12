Campaign Media Awards: Public Sector and Charities

Winner

NCSII campaign/Safer Scotland

The Scottish Government, Republic of Media and The Leith Agency

The non-consensual sharing of intimate images (NCSII), also known as ‘revenge porn’, whereby private images have been used to intimidate or humiliate people, can have a devastating effect on lives. The Scottish Government wanted to ensure the public understood that this was a crime, with serious consequences for perpetrators as well as victims.

The target audience was those aged between 18 and 40; however, government-branded messages to this group were proving unengaging.

With 25% of the target audience likely to click on ads with a sexual reference, a twofold campaign – "The Sting" and "The Lesson" – was developed.

"The Sting" used social and display media to entice potential offenders to click by giving the impression they were about to see some juicy content. For example, scratch ads encouraged people to scratch to reveal a naked image – but instead they saw the campaign message and a clear threat of prison.

Scottish Government branding was never used and where branding was mandatory, the campaign acronym NCSII was displayed.

"The Lesson", using other media such as OOH and press, increased awareness and educated audiences on the psychological impact for the victim and the criminal consequences for the perpetrator.

The campaign resulted in an increased awareness that NCSII is a crime, while 22% of 18- to 40-year-olds took some form of action following the campaign.

Media director: Simon Crunden

Senior planner/strategist: Gill Jarvie

Media/brand manager: Martin Wilson