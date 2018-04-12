Campaign Media Awards

Campaign Media Awards: Retail - Online and Offline

To position itself as the destination for Black Friday deals, Amazon targeted its audience where they were - using their mobile devices to track locations and optimise its selection of OOH sites. The activity won the Retail - Online and Offline category at the Campaign Media Awards 2018.

Winner

Amazon Black Friday Programmatic OOH

Amazon, Initiative and Lucky Generals

Amazon wanted to take advantage of Black Friday sales, ensuring that consumers chose its site above the competition. To achieve this, it had to find the perfect moments to demonstrate its deals - anywhere, online or offline. Every media touchpoint therefore had to act as a direct response channel, with the OOH channel as targeted as possible.

Using its Audience Management Platform (AMP), powered by a data partnership with YouGov and Acxiom, Amazon was able to identify more accurately than ever before where its target audience would be at a given time.

The target audience was built into this AMP, enabling the brand to track people’s locations through mobile device IDs. This in turn could identify hotspots, allowing Amazon to programmatically optimise its OOH site-selection, dynamically increasing its presence in those areas to improve the efficiency of its targeting. IDs were tracked post OOH-exposure, enabling Amazon to retarget people on mobiles and other devices linked to these IDs.

Optimising activity via AMP enabled Amazon to improve the efficiency of its OOH activity by 18.75% and the brand reported record-breaking UK Black Friday sales with a predicted 7.4 million items sold.

Media director: Philippa Harris

Senior planner/strategist: Caroline Manning

Media/brand manager: Rory Behrman

SHORTLIST

MG OMD and John Lewis -
Advertising as Entertainment

Manning Gottlieb OMD

Brand/advertiser: John Lewis
Media agency: Manning Gottlieb OMD
Media partner: Sky
Creative agency: Adam & Eve/DDB

Food Love Stories

MediaCom

Brand/advertiser: Tesco
Media agency: MediaCom
Media partner: James Parnum
Senior Planner/strategist:
Kelly-Star Baker
Creative agency: Bartle Bogle Hegarty

Lidl Surprises

Mail Metro Media

Brand/advertiser: Lidl
Media agency: Mail Metro Media

GAME Deadline Deals

OMD UK

Brand/Advertiser: GAME
Media agency: OMD UK
Media director: Chris Mitchell and Zach Jordan
Creative agency: Drum
