Campaign Media Awards: Total Communications Campaign

Channel 4 Paralympics

Channel 4, OMD UK and 4Creative

With its coverage of the 2016 Rio Paralympics, Channel 4 wanted to not only drive viewers to watch its broadcasts across its platforms, it also wanted to create lasting change in public attitudes to disability. Research commissioned by the charity Scope found that two-thirds of Britons felt uncomfortable talking to a disabled person.

A three-minute film was set to a cover version of the Sammy Davis Jr track Yes I Can, specially recorded by a band of disabled musicians drawn from around the world. This was also available as a signed cinema screening, alongside subtitled and audio-described versions, making it the most accessible campaign ever produced by Channel 4.

In the capital, Channel 4 teamed up with Transport for London to become the first advertiser to share live updates across 2,500 screens at bus stops and hundreds of screens across the Underground network. It provided live medal updates from Rio with a call to action to tune in.

Partnerships with Metro and Bauer radio stations also gave a prominence to the results in Rio beyond those who were already likely to tune in.

The campaign smashed viewing targets, despite the four-hour time difference with Brazil, and changed the nation’s attitudes to disability for the better.

Media director: David Josephs

Senior planner/strategist: Clare Elder

Media/brand manager: Grace Ayes