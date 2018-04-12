Campaign Media Awards

Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Media Awards: Total Communications Campaign

With its wide-ranging, cross-platform campaign for the Rio Paralympic Games, Channel 4 set out to change not just people's viewing habits, but their minds. It succeeded on both counts - and won the Total Communications Campaign prize at the 2018 Campaign Media Awards.

Campaign Media Awards: Total Communications Campaign

Winner

Channel 4 Paralympics

Channel 4, OMD UK and 4Creative

With its coverage of the 2016 Rio Paralympics, Channel 4 wanted to not only drive viewers to watch its broadcasts across its platforms, it also wanted to create lasting change in public attitudes to disability. Research commissioned by the charity Scope found that two-thirds of Britons felt uncomfortable talking to a disabled person.

A three-minute film was set to a cover version of the Sammy Davis Jr track Yes I Can, specially recorded by a band of disabled musicians drawn from around the world. This was also available as a signed cinema screening, alongside subtitled and audio-described versions, making it the most accessible campaign ever produced by Channel 4.

In the capital, Channel 4 teamed up with Transport for London to become the first advertiser to share live updates across 2,500 screens at bus stops and hundreds of screens across the Underground network. It provided live medal updates from Rio with a call to action to tune in.

Partnerships with Metro and Bauer radio stations also gave a prominence to the results in Rio beyond those who were already likely to tune in.

The campaign smashed viewing targets, despite the four-hour time difference with Brazil, and changed the nation’s attitudes to disability for the better.

Media director: David Josephs

Senior planner/strategist: Clare Elder

Media/brand manager: Grace Ayes

SHORTLIST

Batman Barges In

PHD

Client company: Warner Bros. UK
Brand: The Lego Batman Movie
Media agency: PHD
Media directors: Jessica Roper and Charlotte Ullah
Senior planner/strategist: Susie Milburn
Media/brand manager: Martin Gough

Matching Menu to Moment

Arena Media

Client company/brand: Domino's
Media agency: Arena Media
Media director: Rhiannon Moore
Senior planner/Strategist: Stuart Butler
Creative agency: VCCP and IRIS
Media/brand manager: Emma Hackett and Rebecca Rose
Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?