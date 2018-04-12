Campaign Media Awards: Travel and Leisure

Winner

Helping London Move More Freely

Mytaxi and the7stars

Black-cab app Mytaxi (formerly Hailo) was launched in the UK in spring 2017. With virtually no awareness and Uber as its main competition, the brand’s campaign was based on pricing and people’s expectations of getting an Uber at a rock-bottom price. It also focused on the fact that licensed black cabs can use bus lanes, moving through London traffic more freely than other vehicles.

Using a combination of first- and third-party data, an algorithm was created that predicted when Uber’s pricing was likely to surge, based on factors such as weather, traffic, events and transport feeds, all of which were updated dynamically and in real-time. When the algorithm indicated Uber was likely to apply surge pricing in a particular area, tailored copy was activated on digital outdoor sites in that location.

Mytaxi also needed to show that its app was as easy to use as Uber’s displaying live availability of taxis in proximity to the site – which involved real black cabs driving near it at that time. Throughout the campaign, there were more than 120,000 copy changes. Across the campaign period passenger numbers were 562% higher than pre-campaign. Mytaxi overtook Uber across a range of factors, including average impression and value, while awareness peaked at 14% across London, up from 0% pre-campaign.

Media director: Sam Farrand