Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Agency Team of the Year (Innovation)

OmniGov, Manning Gottlieb OMD’s specialist media-buying unit for the UK Government, has once again been named Agency Team of the Year, having picked up this award for the last two years running.

OmniGov has looked after the UK government’s media buying since 2018 and has worked on campaigns for more than 85 government clients, from the UK’s exit from the EU to critical communications throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

With 2021 proving to be another demanding year in history for HM Government communications, OmniGov had a challenging year from the start, but it leaned on its extensive learnings from a turbulent 2020 to deliver on government briefs.

OmniGov started 2021 with the responsibility of helping navigate the country out of a national emergency. It ended the year with pitch success, when The Government Communication Service awarded the OmniGov team another four-year contract as its media buyer and in doing so, it became the first agency to retain the mammoth account. The agency said: “For the past three years we have conducted ourselves with integrity, responsibility and passion to deliver a new world standard for HM Government Comms. They recognised that Team OmniGov really is something unique and worth committing to for the future.”

Covid-19 was just one campaign among many, with OmniGov’s team having many other clients and briefs to deliver on.

Judges said: “OmniGov has done an outstanding job during a very difficult time when their resources were needed most and probably stretched. They retained the Government account for the first time in history which is no mean feat. While it would be easy to define OmniGov through its work over the pandemic, it has also clearly demonstrated the scale of other work the team has been doing, with a variety of products and examples of good media planning and execution.”

Shortlisted:

Initiative UK Strategy Team

MediaCom’s Green Team

Decisions Science, OMD UK

OPTS: Team Samsung, Starcom

J3, UM's dedicated team for Johnson & Johnson

Wavemaker UK: Nationwide

