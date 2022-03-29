Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Alcoholic Drinks

Heineken launched Inch’s Cider in 2021, a brand championing sustainability and innovation in an authentic way. The cider market is in decline however, so Heineken set about breathing life in the category.

Research identified that consumers are more likely to consider brands that care for the environment, but any approach had to be authentic. The campaign was framed around the sustainable business ethos implemented by the cider-making team in Hereford, with all apple wastage turned into green energy, while priority is given to apples that are grown within 40 miles of the mill.

This mindset was applied to the media, with a partnership with ITV resulting in the first-ever Home Planet takeover, which encouraged viewers to make small changes to reduce their household carbon footprint. OOH was printed on recycled paper and unnecessary digital

data consumption was reduced by using category insights to identify moments where younger drinkers are most likely to be in need of a drink. Digital comms were targeted around these moments exclusively to drive short-term sales.

The campaign significantly increased sales and delivered a huge surge in prompted awareness. It helped to galvanise the cider category by bringing in newer, younger drinkers at scale while consistently staying true to the brand’s values of sustainability across media planning and activation.

Judges described the campaign as ‘ingenious’, with impressive results. They said: “Whilst most brands have been talking about sustainable media plans, it's great to see a brand that has actually implemented this.’

