Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Automotive

WinnerRoad collisions kill more teenagers globally than any other cause of death. In the UK, over 2,220 teens of driving age died or were seriously injured on the road last year, with rural roads representing the biggest risk, as 71% of fatal crashes involving young drivers occur on these roads. This is due to a lack of driving experience and low awareness of rural road hazards.

Caitlin’s Hour, a radio show, aimed to raise awareness among young drivers (those aged 17-24) of the increased risk they face driving on the UK’s rural roads, particularly as inexperienced drivers. Instead of focusing on the facts and fear-factor of traditional road safety campaigns, it told the story of how 18-year-old Caitin Huddleston died one night on a rural road, when the car she was travelling in crashed with a van. Neither driver was speeding, but the road was wet, and her inexperienced driver was travelling too fast for the conditions. Rather than instilling fear or blame, the content raised awareness of the issues and lobbied for relevant changes in driver training. The campaign celebrated Caitin’s life, in the hope that it could save many more on the UK’s most dangerous rural roads.

The 60-minute show ran nationally on Hits Radio Network and Kerrang! Radio between 2am-3am on Sunday the 6th of June, a time pinpointed as more dangerous for young drivers on rural roads.

Judges said the campaign demonstrated ‘bold work, with strong insight and very creative execution’ describing it as an ‘emotional entry and a media campaign handled with love and care.’

