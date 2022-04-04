Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Banks & Financial Services

Building society Nationwide reflected on its responsibility as a brand that mirrors, serves and celebrates the diversity of its members and challenged Wavemaker to take a fresh look at its media approach, to ask: “are we truly speaking to all of UK society, nationwide?’

An extensive audit of a ‘typical’ campaign, looked at how well (or not) media choices were serving diverse audiences. Wavemaker then supported Nationwide’s Insight function with in-depth audience analysis, to improve its view of diverse communities across the UK.

This, together with other activity, prompted Nationwide to overhaul its media mindset, and galvanise others in the industry to play their part too. The idea was to move from unconscious planning to conscious decision making in every area. Nationwide and Wavemaker also looked to work with other industry bodies, challenging them to monitor and report diverse media spends.

The campaign’s ultimate aim was to reach and resonate better with diverse audiences, but also be a driving force for change in the wider media industry, supporting greater inclusivity for all.

Nationwide’s overall brand health – an average of impression, quality, reputation, value and satisfaction - has increased amongst ethnically diverse audiences, while the likelihood for diverse audiences to recommend Nationwide has also seen an uplift. The campaign also helped a huge number of diverse community media partners gain more traction with the UK’s leading brands and agencies. Judges said the campaign ‘was true to the brand and delivered real change’, and commended its efforts to increase representation.

Shortlisted:

Backing Business with NatWest & ITV by Initiative for NatWest

Entertaining the nation with Gio, Wynne and Gino by Hearts & Science for GoCompare

Getting the Gender Pension Gap Debated in Parliament by MediaCom for Lloyds Banking Group/Scottish Widows

Making business dreams a reality by Starcom for AXA, Global & Fallon, part of Leo Burnett

USwitch 'U Stay Put' by Zenith UK for Uswitch

Take me back to the Campaign Media Awards winners list