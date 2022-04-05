Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Best International Strategy

Convincing young people to use contact lenses on a regular basis should be easy: they are practical for working out in, they don’t steam up with a face mask and they can’t be smashed. This isn’t the case however, with six out of ten new lens wearers trying a brand and then dropping out.

For Alcon’s Precision1 product, a new lens that is easy to handle and which delivers long-lasting comfort, the brand wanted to drive incremental value and secure a significant number of new and committed contact lens wearers.

Research into Alcon’s core audience across countries revealed that confidence is the problem - while they want to wear lenses, they often struggle to fit them and find the right ones. After a trial, they feel there is a lack of support and give up wearing the lenses, switching to a different brand. Alcon also had to ‘win’ this critical period after they switched.

The campaign launched in 43 countries with activations focused on making the first 30 days count. Contact lens trialists were offered a much deeper level of support than Alcon’s competitors, including a companion app, daily help and how-to videos. To make them feel less alone, the marketing campaign was turned into a movement, showing how others like them made the most of their 30 days trial. Fashion, fitness and beauty influencers known for wearing glasses were invited to take the trial and share tips from their 30-day trial.

The campaign beat switch targets and created incremental value. Judges said it demonstrated great insight with a very smart use of influencers.

