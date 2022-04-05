Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Best Social Strategy

Clothing brand ellesse is associated with 90s nostalgia but its audience had grown up and out of the brand. It needed to recruit a new generation of ellesse wearers by outperforming the reach and impact of a standard awareness campaign.

Research into Gen Z and millennials showed that they spend almost a third of their waking life online. And yet, when making purchase decisions, three-quarters of them are more motivated by in-store experiences than the products themselves.

The idea was to make this motivation come alive online, with a celebrity-powered shoppable experience on TikTok in a concert featuring brand ambassador Zara Larsson. Supported by a hashtag challenge campaign, this world-first activation leveraged the power of TikTok livestream and Larsson’s huge following, with Larsson and her backing dancers performing in a series of key ellesse looks. Most importantly, each item of clothing could be purchased directly from within the TikTok app.

A dance challenge was launched with the hashtag #BeBold, using a specially created branded effect to encourage fans to become virtual backing dancers at the gig, with all routines soundtracked to Zara’s biggest hit song, ‘Right Here’.

Nine prominent TikTok creators were enlisted to promote the event, all wearing ellesse clothing. The 30-minute concert took place live on TikTok, and was filmed using a virtual reality 3D stage.

This was the world’s first shoppable livestream concert on a short-form video and entertainment platform, revolutionising the possibilities for selling to this hard-to-reach audience. Judges said the campaign was brave and bold, creating a media first for the brand in social commerce.

