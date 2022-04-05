Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Best Use of Experiential

Finding information on packaging is difficult or impossible for 90% of poeple with sight loss, creating a major barrier to independence for blind and partially sighted people, which in turn leads to a poorer quality of life.

RNIB wanted to raise awareness of this issue among businesses and pressure them into doing something about it, and make their packaging more accessible. The idea needed to be bold and provocative to get the attention of businesses, so the campaign centred on putting decision makers in the shoes of a blind or partially sighted person and have them experience the issue firsthand. To support businesses to make the change quickly, they needed to know that the RNIB had both 1:1 packaging consultants and ready-to-go solutions for them to adopt.

The campaign, called #designforeveryone, featured the “Whatsin Store“, a corner shop stocked with deliberately inaccessible packaging, from intentionally vague branding to items with product information entirely removed. Hidden cameras in the shop filmed people’s reactions when confronted with inaccessibility first hand, while the shopkeeper revealed that this is often the reality for people with sight loss when they’re out shopping

Digital media amplified this content across targeted video and social and trade publishing was also used to ensure the issue was on the target audience’s radar.

Judges said the campaign was a great experiential activation that drove impact and triggered an emotional connection with the problem. They added: “There was strong insight and impactful execution with clear, tangible results. A really simple story, brilliantly executed.”

