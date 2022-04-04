Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Best Use of Insight

Trailblazing female social publisher Tyla, part of LadBible Group, were enlisted by Tampax to help ease young people’s tampon fears and bust common tampon myths that put young people off using them.

Insight from the in-house Data, Intelligence and Planning team, showed that 59% of Tyla’s audience struggled using tampons, despite the enclosed instructions, while 39% admitted to not reading the instructions at all. And of those that did, only 3% found them reassuring.

The campaign focused on rewriting the small-print. With comforting advice and playful illustrations, an accessible social campaign was created, and a new, less ‘flat-pack’ instruction manual that made tampons relevant again was printed. The campaign featured audience favourite Scarlett Moffatt, and showed her journey to transform the Tampax instruction manual using social video, taking the instructions from science textbook to more of a relatable comic strip that young people would actually want to read.

Across the month, the campaign reached five million people with +40,000 engagements. 70% of people who saw the campaign said they felt more positive about Tampax as a result, and 55% now agreed that Tampax are easy to use. Almost a third even said they had bought or were planning to buy Tampax after watching.

Judges said the campaign was ‘simple, beautifully done’, and delivered great execution on an important insight.

