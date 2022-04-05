Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Branded Content (Audio)

As a new to market brand, The Woodsman Whisky needed to recruit new drinkers but first it needed to create awareness. The Woodsman Whisky believes that ‘True Character is built by hand’. Commissioning Radio X’s Johnny Vaughan and Gavin “The Woodsman” Woods to make their own hand-builds in the ‘Woodsman Woodshed’ delivered results for the Woodsman brand and showed the power of long-term partnerships.

The brand insight - that a Woodsman is full of character; not too serious, smooth yet with a rugged edge that keeps things fun, aligned perfectly with the idea, meaning the content produced had an authenticity not always possible with a brand partnership. The branded content videos used seasonal moments relevant to the target audience. Johnny Vaughan and Gav made a ‘Ring Tosser’ game for the Summer BBQ season, and an ‘Arm Sleeve 500’ for bonfire night. As well as being promoted on-air, the videos were distributed across Radio X’s own social channels.

Most importantly, the content drove tangible business results for The Woodsman Whisky, with the brand doubling in size in 12 months. This was all done through a radio station, but one that provided a multi-channel route to reach and engage with the perfect audience.

Judges said the campaign demonstrated ‘great cultural fit and a long-term strategy, with results that speak for themselves.’

