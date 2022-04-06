Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Branded content (Online & Social)

A significant number of women find tampons daunting and uncomfortable so Tampax’s campaign aimed to change this perception and make the product memorable for all the right reasons.

There is a right way to wear a tampon, but most women incorrectly insert them, resulting in pain and discomfort. Whilst Tampax comes with clear instructions, the dry language used and the diagrams displayed means many women don’t read these instructions. The campaign aimed to turn boring instructions into something else altogether, using the medium of branded content to create lively and engaging quizzes and Q&As, among other content.

By recognising that the brand's delivery of instructions needed to be changed, and by flipping the script and using social content to test new ways of delivering that same message but in a clearer and more entertaining way, the brand was able to quickly see effective results.

Tampax instructions were turned into thumb-stopping content and the campaign grew consideration and positive brand sentiment among young women. Even more importantly, it helped women feel more confident about using Tampax, and drove trials among the target audience.

Judges praised the campaign for being insightful and well executed and delivering a good set of results. They said: “It solved a problem and broke down a taboo and was a smart campaign.”

