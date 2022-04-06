Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Branded content (TV & Cinema)

Interest in redecorating homes had peaked over the various lockdowns with the UK painting and decorating category seeing a surge in sales. Many consumers however had perceptions that the 90-year old Dulux brand was ‘too expensive’, which was impacting its share of the market. Traditional advertising had not reversed this trend so Dulux needed to do something big and bold to grab people’s attention.

The campaign idea centred on reviving Changing Rooms - one of the UK’s best-known and best-loved home decorating television shows, and ensuring that Dulux was positioned front and centre.

Changing Rooms returned as a Dulux ad funded programme (AFP), with Dulux paints naturally integrated into each episode’s storyline. In episode one, presenter Laurence Llewelyn Bowen’s ‘Forever Peacocky’ renovation vision was embodied by Simply Dulux’ teals and corals. The Dulux brand idents also matched the colours revealed in each week’s show.

The idea was extended beyond the AFP model, spanning several channels including AV, digital, social influencers, PR and the Dulux website. The idea was also brought to life at point of sale, through the creation of a tangible Changing Rooms experience using IP of the show, so customers could have a similar paint reveal moment in-store before purchase.

Judges described the campaign as ‘another brilliant revival to change brand perceptions.’ They said: “It was smart for the sponsorship idents to spell out the paints shown in each episode more explicitly and the results also speak for themselves.”

Shortlisted:

Backing Business with NatWest & ITV by Initiative for NatWest

Channel 4 x Google Pixel: Highlife & Picture This​ The UK’s first ALL Black reality series by OMD UK, Essence, Drum for Google

Entertaining the nation with Gio, Wynne and Gino by Hearts & Science for Ocado/Ocado Just For You launch

Hellmann’s Cook Clever Waste Less by Mindshare UK for Unilever - Hellmann's

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: 1920s in the 2020s by Wavemaker UK for Netflix

Ronseal Presents... The Great Garden Revolution by DentsuMB UK for Ronseal

Take me back to the Campaign Media Awards winners list