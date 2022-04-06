Staff
Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Commercial Team of the Year (Innovation)

The winner in this category is LadBible Group.

LadBible Group (LBG) is one of the largest youth-focused publishers in the UK and claims to reach 66% of 18- to 34-year-olds in Britain. 2021 was the year its commercial team achieved the businesses ambition to become the number social publisher in the world, delivering the most successful commercial year in the business’ ten-year history. It did this by creating social content for the social generation, by the social generation. Judges said the diversification of LBG’s campaigns showcased its expansion and growth and its move into more conscious advertising.

Revenues increased significantly year-on-year. The commercial team is at the forefront of this success, delivering outstanding commercial results, including substantial repeat bookings with existing clients and unprecedented new business success.

LBG put innovation at the heart of its commercial proposition and overhauled its social sponsorship capabilities, whilst rejuvenating its long-form content, blurring the line between editorial and commercial content for clients. Social sponsorship alone delivered significant incremental revenue.

With the pandemic ever present, LBG looked at growth that could positively affect the industry and applied a focus on new talent, growing its headcount by 91% within the commercial team.

Judges said it was a great year for LBG, delivering clear commercial results, showing growth and scaling the team. “LBG have truly shown how to win with content and are applying themselves to a social generation. Commercial figures are excellent and really demonstrate how all the initiatives have paid off, “ they said.

Shortlisted:

Clear Channel UK

Independent Commercial Team

Mail Metro Media

News UK

Ozone

Reach Solutions

