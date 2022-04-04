Staff
Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Consumer Electronics

The winner in this category is "Turning a Smartwatch into the Nation's Coach" by Starcom for Samsung.

Buyers see wearable devices as a companion to their phone and/or a fitness tracker to keep their daily steps up and to record activity. In a bid to win the smartwatch race, Samsung tapped into the cultural shift in wellness and exercise sparked by the pandemic - with a huge increase in the number of people running - and teamed up with exercise app Strava to create a true media first.

This partnership resulted in a hyper-targeted campaign that turned posters into personal coaches, with both media and creative fuelled by real-time activity data from the UK’s runners. The campaign increased the pace on all fronts, including accelerating Samsung Galaxy Watch’s market share.

Posters featured creative such as: ‘Power your Workouts, Westminster’, pointing out that ‘Wednesday’s average workout duration for Westminster athletes was 46m 54’ and ‘Ride on Wandsworth’, with a further explanation saying that ‘Total distance covered by Wandsworth cyclists on Wednesday was 34,783km.’ Another one said: ‘Witness Your Fitness, Hackney: Track your workouts and overall wellness.’

Judges said the campaign demonstrated an Intelligent application of data that fed the media approach, resulting in a hyper local campaign that increased relevance for the target audience, leading to ‘impressive market share’.

Shortlisted:

From shut away to showing off: Turning Samsung's new foldables into the must have fashion accessory by Starcom for Samsung

Gravity Defying Growth by Starcom for Samsung

Highlife by OMD UK for Google x Channel 4

Three & Samaritans: Be a Better Phone Friend by Zenith UK for Three and Samaritans

Wearables: Turning Snapchat into a Digital Showroom by Starcom for Samsung

