Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Content Strategy

Skittles’ most recognised brand asset for the past 40 years has been the rainbow. For the last six years, they have chosen to remove the rainbow from their own packs and advertising during LGBTQ+ Pride, to support the cause. The rainbow concept however is now used by many other brands.

Wanting to show that its long-term LGBTQ+ allyship was genuine,and not just rainbow-washing, Skittles changed tack, focusing on LGBTQ+ history and tapping into people’s curiosity to find out more about this, particularly following the success of programmes such as It’s a Sin.

Skittles partnered with Gay Times, Switchboard and Queer Britain – integral to shaping, helping and documenting British LGBTQ+ life. With Queer Britain, Skittles restored four black and white Pride photos to colour, bringing new life to the historic images and telling the subject’s stories via interviews – all showcased in Gay Times’ Pride edition.

The images were displayed at Pride weekends as an authentic counterpoint to rainbow-washing brands. As a commitment to LGBTQ+ history, readers of Gay Times shared black and white images of Pride (which Skittles re-coloured) and created a zine: “Switchboard’s History” , available on Gay Times. These were donated by Skittles to the Queer Britain archives.

There was also a four-part content series with Gay Times, which paired younger and older people from the community to discuss LGBTQ+ life then and now. Femi Otitoju, a Black lesbian activist from one of the re-coloured photos featured, as did two Switchboard

volunteers – bringing all partnership parties and elements together.

Judges commended the impressive results and said the strategy and activation felt true from every angle; from the depth of the insight, appropriate and relevant use of product, giving something meaningful to the community and the collaboration with partners.

