Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Corporate & Utilities

Comparison site Uswitch allows consumers to compare prices for a range of energy, personal finance, insurance and communications services and has built its model by showing customers where savings can be made. Uswitch was unable to do this in the second half of 2021, when energy prices hit an all-time high.

Zenith spotted an opportunity for Uswitch to take a leadership position and build lasting uplifts in both ‘top of mind awareness’ and trust. The campaign focused on rebranding the business to ‘UStayPut’, to cement Uswitch’s position as the most credible and trusted energy switching provider. The creative featured : ‘Don’t Uswitch, UStayPut’, to reassure panicking consumers and show them that Uswitch had their backs.

The campaign appeared next to the energy crisis stories that were spooking people in press, radio and social, making it bold and relevant. On day one, the campaign was discussed by commentators in the Sky NewsPaper Review, despite being an ad rather than an article, while there was an overwhelmingly positive response on social from appreciative householders.

Incremental trust generated by ads was measured by looking at the trust scores for those who recall a campaign versus those who don’t. The campaign had significant reach, resulting in a high proportion of new prospects, with many saying they would consider Uswitch ahead of any other switching service.

Judges praised the campaign for being ‘bold and creative’ and said it showed a clever use of creative and media, with great results. “It’s a remarkable campaign which demonstrates the power of advertising even in the most adverse circumstances,” they said.

