Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: CRM & Media

Sales of Nespresso pods, rather than those of its coffee machines, are big business for the brand. Nespresso needed to encourage customers who have bought machines to buy coffee pods through their Nespresso account, rather than opting for supermarket-bought compatible products.

Nespresso has a large CRM database of customers. Every person who has bought a machine can, in theory, be messaged about how Nespresso pods make the best coffee. To do this, Nespresso’s CRM database has been matched against the identity graphs of media

owners’, creating pools of existing customers to advertise to across display, VoD and social.

People however have multiple devices, emails, and IP addresses, meaning this data is unreliable. Zenith used the Publicis-owned platform Epsilon, which starts from the one data point that most people in this country have just one of: a name and address. Using the highly reliable information people give when buying from online retailers, Epsilon has built a 29m strong identity graph of consumers in the UK, that is demonstrably more accurate than anything else of equivalent scale.

By matching Nespresso’s database with Epsilon’s, a far greater number of Nespresso members could be reached every week. This led to increased incremental value, while customers being messaged via Epsilon targeting had a higher average order value than the site-wide average.

Judges said this was ‘great work from Nespresso’, showcasing a simple, effective approach to smart targeting and delivering strong results.



