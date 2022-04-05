Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Data & Creativity

The Data & Creativity Award

Easter is a big time for chocolatiers, chocolate lovers and chocolate eggs. Yet in 2021, the occasion faced a number of challenges: it was in long-term decline and the ritual of gift

giving Easter eggs lacked relevance and excitement and was seen as just for children.

This coincided with the mood of the nation at an all-time low; Easter is also a time when families gather together and have fun, yet uncertainties over lockdowns and its consequences were impacting this sentiment.

Mondelez needed to increase its market share during the seasonal Easter peak; with its Cadbury brand, it reinvented the age-old Easter egg hunt, rolling this out worldwide. By focusing on the art of hiding the eggs, the campaign got adults as well as children excited and motivated.

Making use of Google Street View, Cadbury Worldwide Hide (CWH) was a bespoke digital platform where consumers across the nation could virtually hide an Easter egg anywhere in the world for a loved one. To encourage active participation the campaign hinged upon motivational incentive as well as the method in transforming the experience.

CWH gave people access to the world and the ability to hide an egg somewhere special and personal to them, for their loved one - perhaps where they first met or had their first kiss. The campaign used SEO, PPC, TV, OOH and geo-targeted social and online videos. Acquisition of first party data collected through the platform was fed back and optimised throughout paid media to enhance the experience.

Judges said data was at the heart of the execution and was used well for optimisation, producing a smart and engaging campaign with good results.

