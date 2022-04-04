Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Drinks

Loyal Yorkshire Tea drinkers had heard of Yorkshire Gold, but getting them to switch to it from their current favourite brew was a challenge. Consumers traditionally only drink Gold occasionally, typically buying it on offer, with its price premium making the brand a tougher sell. With a redesigned, all-gold box ready to hit the shelves, ‘The Golden Hours’ campaign took shape.

It’s a smaller ask to get current drinkers to treat themselves by trading up, rather than swapping products entirely, so the campaign focused on getting people to add a cup of Gold, rather than changing every brew. It identified the optimum moment to serve Gold as post-3pm, when people naturally begin to relax. This afternoon time slot is already known as ‘The Golden Hour’, a moment when daylight is softer, as the sun begins to set.

With creative that lit up the darker, autumnal evenings, the campaign used the superpower of context, creating ‘Media Golden Hours’ across DOOH and social, dominating between the hours of 3-6pm. Golden video creative ran across Facebook and Instagram in best practice placements such as Newsfeed, Stories, Explore and In-stream. The campaign incorporated a partner buy with Nectar data, ensuring it reached verified Yorkshire Tea drinkers.

‘The Golden Hours’ campaign exceeded set objectives, convincing Yorkshire Tea drinkers to trade up their afternoon cup and boosting sales for Yorkshire Gold. Judges praised the work for its ‘simple, but strong insight’ and its execution, and said it delivered a strong return on investment.

Shortlisted:

Nespresso: Mass Personalisation - Not a Fallacy after all by Zenith UK for Nespresso

Refreshing both Britain and the Robinsons brand by showing the UK that squash is water’s best friend by m/SIX for Britvic/Robinsons

Transforming TV: Outcomes Driven TV Planning, Buying & Measurement by Hearts & Science for Yakult

Warning: This campaign is powered by Nature by Channel 4 for Tenzing

Take me back to the Campaign Media Awards winners list