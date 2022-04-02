Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Fashion & Beauty

In a world which whispers to Gen Z women that they are not good enough, Goodstuff and The Body Shop wanted to create an uprising - empowering women to take some time out for self love, as a radical act.

The Self Love Uprising movement, a 10-year global brand commitment, aims to improve the self-esteem and mental well being of women in the UK. In a world that so often tells women they are not good enough, not pretty enough, not polite enough, not smart enough and not strong enough - deliberate practice of self-love is an act of defiance.

Words were seen as the enemy. The campaign activation was carried out in two phases, with the first part featuring: ‘When the world tells us we’re not good enough we say ‘Be Right Back World, I’m busy loving myself!’, displayed on TikTok and Spotify. By harnessing the power of social media, audiences had the opportunity to defy the negativity with the ultimate clap-back. The campaign juxtaposed the cultural phenomenon of Love Island, inspiring these same women to step back, fight self doubt and love themselves.

The activation was picked up by The Body Shop staff, The Body Shop at home consultants and consumers alike. Judges commended the campaign for being ‘brave’ and demonstrating a clear brand challenge and insight, and said it delivered ‘a brilliant set of results’.

Shortlisted:

#BeBold by MediaCom for Pentland/ellesse

Lockdown Lines by MediaCom for Walgreens Boots Alliance/No. 7

Phantom - Out of this World by Starcom for Paco Rabanne Puig, Ocean Outdoor

Taking second hand clothes out of the closet by Starcom/Channel 4 for Vinted, C4 and Lime

Take me back to the Campaign Media Awards winners list