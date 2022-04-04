Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Food

Crisp brand Pringles wanted to reposition itself away from being an ‘occasion’ snack to a crisp more people would eat more often. Gaming was identified as the perfect vehicle, with 71% of gamers regularly snacking while playing, and with Pringles being non-greasy crisps, gamers could snack and maintain optimum controller grip.

With gamers notoriously hard to engage with, the campaign had to think like a gamer to get their attention. It featured Frank, a Pringles-loving zombie cowboy from the game ‘West of Dead’, wreaking havoc across gaming streams. To make Frank stand out and resonate in a world full of iconic characters, he came to life via Twitch, the live-streaming service that is home to millions of gamers.

The character broke out of a game, out of a screen and into the room of streamer Leahviathan, who was identified as the perfect talent to create a mini-drama rather than just a stream. Attracted by the pop of a Pringles can, Frank burst out of West of Dead - live on Leah’s stream. Those tuning in could interact and fall in love with Frank, teaching him how to game and competing in challenges to win prizes.

For two hours, the pair created bespoke, live content playing games and engaging the chat. Frank visited seven other streamers across Europe and also starred in Twitch Premium ads, capturing the attention of gamers and helping to establish Pringles as the gamers’ snack of choice.

The campaign was praised for showing a ‘great link between audience, brand and media with a big, standout creative execution that leads to real results’.

Shortlisted:

England 'Til We Dine by Initiative for Deliveroo

Ferrero Rocher: From ‘deck the halls’ to Diwali by Starcom for Ferrero Rocher

Skittles Pride by MediaCom for Mars/Skittles

Takis: Don't read this award entry by Spark Foundry for Takis

Take me back to the Campaign Media Awards winners list