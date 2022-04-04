Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Healthcare

Grief is a very hard emotion for many people to deal with. But in a lockdown, when even if you wanted to share your emotions you couldn’t, it felt impossible to cope. Having to grieve in isolation and unable to be with those you love can have a profound effect on the grieving process.

Co-op Funeralcare and Reach wanted to be there to help people grieve in the pandemic. “In loving, lasting, memory” offered practical advice and guidance on a subject that was clearly prevalent for a large number of people at the time of the campaign.

It aimed to explore coping mechanisms, and the ways people could support themselves, and others, through a very difficult time. It offered help and advice to those who needed it, using experts in the field of grief management and examined attitudes to grief.

Content was tailored to every media format and featured long-form interactive online articles on the grieving process across The Mirror, Daily Record, Star and Express, social videos from grief experts across Reach’s social media handles, to a Facebook live panel on grief. Full-page and double-page obituaries ran in local and national print titles and overall, this focus on grief in lockdown delivered more than 700,000 content views in 2021.

The majority of viewers agreed that Co-op supports mental health and that the content provided useful support for gried. Judges said the work demonstrated a ‘very good cross- channel partnership that tackles a challenging subject, with strong business impact.’

