Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Media & Entertainment

Discovery+ launched as a streaming service in the UK in November 2020, combining Discovery network’s free and premium programming into one service. But it faced stiff competition from existing, established streaming players.

While the channel had a strong offering spanning sport, crime, factual, reality and paranormal programming, there was the risk that discovery’s heritage as ‘the documentary channel’ would result in its vast range of content being overlooked. To drive reappraisal of Discovery’s offering, the campaign focused on the paranormal, a genre that had been identified as one of the top converting ones, achieving higher viewer engagement than almost any other vertical.

Halloween offered the perfect opportunity to engage with paranormal fans. Discovery cherry picked top tier paranormal programming, layering this with relevant VOD buys, aimed at ‘pushing’ viewers ‘in the moment’ onto the Discovery platform. This approach was extended into audio, via a Spotify partnership, creating a Halloween playlist. Ghostly creative was also displayed on the London Underground, with digiwalls daring passers-by with an invitation to ‘Stream to Scream’. Discovery also teamed up with Bauer to run a ‘ghostly competition’ across Absolute and Magic breakfast shows.

The campaign over-delivered on almost every media metric, and more than a third of Discovery+ entertainment subs driven over the campaign period were attributed to the paranormal campaign. Judges described the work as a ‘very slick campaign, with some simple and effective use of insight, sharply executed and creatively striking. Impressive results too.’

Shortlisted:

Altogether Different by OMD UK for Channel 4

It's a Sin by OMD UK for Channel 4

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: 1920s in the 2020s by Wavemaker UK for Netflix

The Great British Bake Off by OMD UK for Channel 4

The Launch of Sky Glass by MediaCom for British Sky Broadcasting/Sky Glass

Take me back to the Campaign Media Awards winners list