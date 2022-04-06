Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Media Partnerships (Budget Under £250k)

When restrictions were eased in May last year, more than half of the AA’s target audience were eager to hit the road for a staycation. The AA wanted to help more drivers enjoy the freedom of driving again, not to just holiday safely in their car but to experience more.

The AA also wanted its audience to perceive the business as a travel and leisure brand. Existing Goodstuff client Secret Escapes, a members-only luxury hotel and holiday provider, was gearing up for a summer surge in bookings, with a member survey showing that 71% would rather stay in the UK for their holidays. Secret Escapes wanted to provide expert tips to help members make the most of their trips. Partnering with the AA offered this expertise, and resulted in Road Trips, a collaboration to celebrate the freedom of the open road and position the AA as the ultimate facilitator of escapism.

A newly-created AA Road Trips section featured on the Secret Escapes website, with an interactive map detailing nine bookable road trips and overnight stays across the UK, from The Jurassic Coast to The Scottish Highlands, with recommendations from The AA on scenic routes, restaurants, and interesting stops along the journey.

Three 90-second Road Trip “hero” films shot across Wales, Scotland and Dorset showcased the adventures available, elevating onsite content; these were repurposed for amplification across Secret Escapes and beyond. AA Road Trips was also amplified across digital display and co-promotional emails.

Judges said this entry was a great example of the agency bringing two clients together for clear mutual benefit, with strong results for both. They said it was ‘a great partnership that was relevant, timely and well executed.’

