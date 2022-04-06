Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Media Partnerships (Budget Over £250k)

Black to Front is a Channel 4 initiative aimed at improving the long-term representation of the Black Community in the TV industry. The broadcaster partnered with 60 advertisers and more than 30 media agencies to broadcast the most radical diversity intervention in TV history.

Black To Front reimagined entertainment and advertising with 24 hours of programming fronted by Black presenters, actors, writers and experts, contributors, and programme-makers. C4 changed every programme line up so it was fronted by Black Talent – from Place in The Sun, To ‘Location, Location, Location…and then introduced new shows and new talent.

The collaboration featured 70 campaigns from over 60 different brands across 55 linear ad breaks and countless All 4 breaks in programming dedicated to Black lives and Black culture. There was also a collaboration with Google; the UK’s first all-black docuality TV show Highlife and a bespoke ad break using the vision of a new Black-led production partner to create a special spot celebrating The Joy of Black with HSBC, Direct Line and Tesco.

The campaign achieved a global media first, with every single ad, in every single ad break for an entire day, featuring a Black led or majority Black cast. The majority of clients that took part said that Black to Front had encouraged them to commit to ensuring greater representation in future campaigns they work on. The campaign also delivered Channel 4’s biggest day for Black viewers since London 2012, doubling the broadcaster’s average daily reach of its black audience.

Judges said the campaign demonstrated incredible collaboration and determination, commending its purpose, commitment and scale.

