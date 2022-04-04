Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Product Innovation (Media Agency)

Climate change is one of society’s biggest challenges. MediaCom developed the industry-first Carbon Calculator to measure the carbon emissions associated with media plans. It used this to help its clients offset emissions, and in the longer term, work with the industry to reduce emissions.

The Carbon Calculator was designed as a data-backed tool, that would help MediaCom and its clients understand the environmental impact of a plan, and mitigate against impact in line with sustainability commitments.The first media plan this tool was used on was British Gas, with its ‘This Is What Sustainability Looks Like’ campaign, which demonstrates how British Gas can make net zero achievable. When planning the campaign, it was important that the plan was as sustainable as the message. For example, MediaCom invested in supersized, impactful OOH paper sites which used air cleaning technology to correct the atmosphere around them, and once discarded the ads turned into energy, helping power people’s homes.

MediaCom shared its calculator not just with GroupM, but with the rest of the industry via the IPA Climate Charter, enabling agencies and clients alike to offset the carbon emissions

created when delivering campaigns

Judges said MediaCom produced a smart and simple innovation that has industry-wide impact. They said: “Sustainability is a hot topic and Mediacom has developed a practical tool to help. For big brands spending significant amounts of media money, thinking like this will have a big impact on both consumer sentiment and in our industry's efforts to protect the environment”.

Shortlisted:

Finding Equilibrium in Brand Search by Mediahub UK for Western Union

Real-time econometric creative decisioning by UM for Imodium

Search Auto Script by MG OMD for Specsavers

SuperPanel by OMD UK for Google

Trnds.xyz - The definitive music marketing tool for TikTok by Round Marketing for Columbia Records

Take me back to the Campaign Media Awards winners list