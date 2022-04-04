Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Product Innovation (Media Owner)

With ecommerce growing faster than ever and well-established second screening behaviour, everyone believes TV can drive web traffic, but Sky Mobile wanted to prove it. It also wanted to produce insights to help plan and deliver more effective TV campaigns.

To make this a reality, Sky needed to collaborate with a specialist in web attribution to ensure its processes were robust. By partnering with web attribution specialist TV Squared, it built an award-winning deterministic solution that combines a brand’s web traffic with Sky’s viewing data on any viewing platform to examine the interaction between the two across the sales funnel.

Since the launch of the service last year, Sky has run over 300 attribution studies showing an average uplift of 30% in web traffic directly attributed to TV. For the first time ever, it can now accurately quantify TV’s effectiveness in the digital world.

Judges commended the campaign for demonstrating ‘fantastic use of data to drive real-time solutions’, delivering innovation based on practical insight, with the work involved described as ;very sophisticated’ and ‘a breakthrough for TV’. They said: “ Technology has been used to fill a gap... a gap that definitely needs filling. The innovation is based on practical insight.”

