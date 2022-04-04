Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Public Sector

Discarded electrical items are one of the fastest growing types of waste, despite 98% of them being suitable for reuse and recycling in the UK. Material Focus (UK Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Fund) wanted to change people’s behaviour, kickstarting a small electricals recycling revolution across the UK.

Media needed to build a feeling of ‘collective change’ and create the sense that recycling electricals was the herd norm. To achieve this, the local community was surrounded with localised, social and physical media. This was aligned with relevant events, such as national recycling week in September and COP26 in November to ensure recycling receptivity was at its peak. Bespoke activity also ran on social media around Black Friday to tap into a key electrical consumption moment.

The creative featured ‘Hypnocat’, ‘the master of behavioural change’, a bright pink cat with swirling, hypnotic eyes who compelled people to recycle more electricals. Creative featured on OOH, with six sheets covering Sheffield and Leeds city centres, while specific sites in

proximity to local recycling centres or high street stores where electricals could be recycled ran bespoke copy, detailing exactly where the target audience could act. Radio helped amplify the message, while online activity across YouTube and Facebook helped to weave ‘Hypnocat’ into the local conversation.

Brand awareness tracked significant levels of recognition of the ‘Hypnocat’ campaign and amongst those who saw the activity, 68% claimed to have a better understanding of recycling electricals.

Judges said the campaign demonstrated ‘a clear, simple strategy’, using bespoke media formats and ‘real planning prowess’.

