Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Retail (Online & Offline)

Vinted is an app for selling pre-loved clothes, enabling people to purchase ‘new’ items of fashion and reduce their impact on the planet. People have to buy into Vinted’s proposition: that wearing second-hand clothes is a fashion forward statement.

Turning accepted ‘new is best’ fashion wisdom on its head was not going to be easy, it meant getting young people to view second-hand as cool, and drive awareness of Vinted’s offering. A partnership with Channel 4 resulted in a ground-breaking campaign with Hollyoaks, making buying pre-loved clothes cool.

Sponsorship idents, voiced by cast members, were used to drive awareness but it was in the show itself where Vinted’s app was showcased. The set was turned into a Vinted runway, with one scene featuring a Hollyoaks actress reading a fashion magazine with a Vinted ad clearly visible on the outside back cover. Storylines also featured Hollyoaks’ characters buying and selling clothes through the app, which were then worn during relevant scenes on the show. QR codes also appeared in VOD idents to drive action, making it as easy as possible for viewers to download the app. A social content series also allowed Hollyoaks stars to show off their on-screen wardrobes.

Awareness of Vinted grew significantly on the back of the campaign. Judges said it achieved deep levels of engagement and featured strong insight leading to a clear idea. They said it demonstrated ‘great use of integration to get it into the heart of the show and not just idents.’

