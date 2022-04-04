Campaign Media Awards winners 2022: Total Communications Campaign

Sight loss charity RNIB’s Letter from Santa initiative launched in 2018, aiming to drive donations so more of the 25,000 children in the UK with sight loss could receive a festive braille letter from Santa Claus, making them feel included in the magic of the season.

In 2021, RNIB wanted to elevate the campaign by championing Kiera, the 12-year-old star of its TV ad and Christmas creative, to bring the message of accessibility for all to new audiences. The charity also wanted to deliver braille Letters from Santa to 15 percent of children (between 5-16) with visual impairments that read braille, raise donations, and create a significant shift in brand metrics.

The campaign focused on inventive ways to give Kiera added TV exposure, beyond standard commercials and bringing Braille to a wider public. This included Keira introducing her own TV ad by interrupting the continuity announcer on ITV2 during a showing of Shrek 2, creating the first ever UK braille national newspaper cover with Metro and allowing people to ‘ask Alexa’ to read a Letter from Santa’ on their home voice activation devices.

The campaign was integrated and backed by social media advertising across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, and a national, local and trade PR push. It delivered exceptional results, exceeding all set targets for brand perception, delivery of Braille letters and raising donations.

Judges said the campaign ideas were innovative across multiple touchpoints, demonstrating ‘great thinking’ and achieving ‘great results’.

