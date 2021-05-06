Campaign names Global Agency of the Year winners

R/GA London has been named Campaign’s Digital Innovation Agency of the Year, fending off competition from MediaMonks, Verticurl and We Are Social.
Croud added the global Performance Marketing Agency of the Year title to its UK victory in the same category after demonstrating a creative use of technology and audience selection tools.
Brand Experience Agency of the Year went to Amplify, which also won the category in the UK. Judges commended Amplify’s new business record, its talent initiatives and its industry leadership. Jonathan Emmins, founder at Amplify, was also shortlisted for Agency Leader.
Campaign named Philippa Brown, worldwide chief executive officer of PHD, Agency Leader of the Year.
Special Group New Zealand claimed the coveted Creative Agency of the Year prize. The shop beat Adam & Eve/DDB, BBH Singapore, Mother and The Brooklyn Brothers in the hotly contested category. Special Group New Zealand also won Independent Agency of the Year.
Mindshare emerged victorious in Global Network of the Year ahead of sister media network MediaCom, TBWA\Worldwide, VMLY&R and Zenith. Judges said the WPP media network demonstrated “outstanding performance” in new business, “creative excellence” and took “inclusion to another level”.
Full list of the 2020 Agency of the Year Global Awards
Agency winners and finalists
Brand Experience Agency
Winner: Amplify
Finalist: Smyle
Creative Agency
Winner: Special Group New Zealand
Finalists:
Adam & Eve/DDB
BBH Singapore
Mother
The Brooklyn Brothers
Consultancy
Winner: Half Rhino
Digital Innovation Agency
Winner: R/GA London
Finalists:
MediaMonks
Verticurl
We Are Social
Independent Agency
Winner: Special Group New Zealand
Finalists:
Lightning Orchard
Manifest
Mother
Switching-Time
We Are Pi
In-house Agency
Winner: U-Studio for Unilever
Finalist: Creative X
Media Agency
Winner: UM
Finalist: Dentsu X
Performance Marketing Agency
Winner: Croud
PR Agency
Winner: FleishmanHillard
Finalists:
Red Havas
Hill & Knowlton Strategies
Prixm | IdeasXMachina Group of Hakuhodo
Sunny Side Up Group
Switching-Time
People winners and finalists
Account Leader
Winner: Edge "Eggsy" Montero, managing director, IdeasXMachina Group of Hakuhodo
Agency Leader
Winner: Philippa Brown, worldwide chief executive officer, PHD
Finalists:
Third Domingo, chief executive officer, IdeasXMachina Group of Hakuhodo
Jonathan Emmins, founder, Amplify
Sunil John, president, Middle East of BCW and founder, ASDA'A BCW
Eileen Kiernan, global chief executive Officer, UM
Strategic Planning Leader
Winner: Jade "Jedd" Ilagan, Research and Strategy Director, IdeasXMachina Group of Hakuhodo
Talent Management Person / Team
Winner: IdeasXMachina Group of Hakuhodo
Global Diversity and Inclusion Initiative
Winner: We Are Social
Best Place to Work: Individual Shop
Winner: IdeasXMachina Group of Hakuhodo
Network Winners and Finalists
Best of the Best: Creative Network
Winner: VLMY&R US
Finalists:
TBWA\APAC
McCann Worldgroup Europe
Best of the Best: Digital Network
Winner: TBWA\APAC
Finalists:
Digitas
Oliver
Best of the Best: Media Network
Winner: UM APAC
Finalists:
Digitas US
PHD EMEA
Global Network
Winner: Mindshare
Finalists:
MediaCom
TBWA\Worldwide
VMLY&R
Zenith