Campaign names Global Agency of the Year winners

R/GA London has been named Campaign’s Digital Innovation Agency of the Year, fending off competition from MediaMonks, Verticurl and We Are Social.

Croud added the global Performance Marketing Agency of the Year title to its UK victory in the same category after demonstrating a creative use of technology and audience selection tools.

Brand Experience Agency of the Year went to Amplify, which also won the category in the UK. Judges commended Amplify’s new business record, its talent initiatives and its industry leadership. Jonathan Emmins, founder at Amplify, was also shortlisted for Agency Leader.

Campaign named Philippa Brown, worldwide chief executive officer of PHD, Agency Leader of the Year.

Special Group New Zealand claimed the coveted Creative Agency of the Year prize. The shop beat Adam & Eve/DDB, BBH Singapore, Mother and The Brooklyn Brothers in the hotly contested category. Special Group New Zealand also won Independent Agency of the Year.

Mindshare emerged victorious in Global Network of the Year ahead of sister media network MediaCom, TBWA\Worldwide, VMLY&R and Zenith. Judges said the WPP media network demonstrated “outstanding performance” in new business, “creative excellence” and took “inclusion to another level”.

All the winners are available in a special booklet to celebrate the awards.

Full list of the 2020 Agency of the Year Global Awards

Agency winners and finalists

Brand Experience Agency

Winner: Amplify

Finalist: Smyle

Creative Agency

Winner: Special Group New Zealand

Finalists:

Adam & Eve/DDB

BBH Singapore

Mother

The Brooklyn Brothers

Consultancy

Winner: Half Rhino

Digital Innovation Agency

Winner: R/GA London

Finalists:

MediaMonks

Verticurl

We Are Social

Independent Agency

Winner: Special Group New Zealand

Finalists:

Lightning Orchard

Manifest

Mother

Switching-Time

We Are Pi

In-house Agency

Winner: U-Studio for Unilever

Finalist: Creative X

Media Agency

Winner: UM

Finalist: Dentsu X

Performance Marketing Agency

Winner: Croud

PR Agency

Winner: FleishmanHillard

Finalists:

Red Havas

Hill & Knowlton Strategies

Prixm | IdeasXMachina Group of Hakuhodo

Sunny Side Up Group

Switching-Time

People winners and finalists

Account Leader

Winner: Edge "Eggsy" Montero, managing director, IdeasXMachina Group of Hakuhodo

Agency Leader

Winner: Philippa Brown, worldwide chief executive officer, PHD

Finalists:

Third Domingo, chief executive officer, IdeasXMachina Group of Hakuhodo

Jonathan Emmins, founder, Amplify

Sunil John, president, Middle East of BCW and founder, ASDA'A BCW

Eileen Kiernan, global chief executive Officer, UM

Strategic Planning Leader

Winner: Jade "Jedd" Ilagan, Research and Strategy Director, IdeasXMachina Group of Hakuhodo

Talent Management Person / Team

Winner: IdeasXMachina Group of Hakuhodo

Global Diversity and Inclusion Initiative

Winner: We Are Social

Best Place to Work: Individual Shop

Winner: IdeasXMachina Group of Hakuhodo

Network Winners and Finalists

Best of the Best: Creative Network

Winner: VLMY&R US

Finalists:

TBWA\APAC

McCann Worldgroup Europe

Best of the Best: Digital Network

Winner: TBWA\APAC

Finalists:

Digitas

Oliver

Best of the Best: Media Network

Winner: UM APAC

Finalists:

Digitas US

PHD EMEA

Global Network

Winner: Mindshare

Finalists:

MediaCom

TBWA\Worldwide

VMLY&R

Zenith