Staff
Added 54 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Newscast: magazine sector in buoyant mood at the PPA Festival

The Campaign newscast goes to the PPA Festival where Magnetic's Sue Todd and Enders Analysis' Douglas McCabe joined global editor-in-chief Claire Beale and head of media Gideon Spanier.

(L-R): Beale, Todd, McCabe and Spanier
(L-R): Beale, Todd, McCabe and Spanier

The mood was buoyant at the annual festival of magazine media in London as Todd and McCabe said there has been a swingback in favour of trusted, premium content.

New revenue streams such as commerce are growing and there is renewed investor interest in the sector, according to McCabe.

The newscast also discussed the launch of PAMCo, the new joint industry audience measurement tool, and Enders' forthcoming research, Passion Pays, about magazine media's unique ability to tap into reader passions such as food and home improvement and build communities.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
L-R...Steimberg, Credland, Lappage and Rogers (chair)

Promoted

Added 43 hours ago

The long and short of the perfect running time

MEDIA
Thinkboxes shortlist forces The Red Brick Road's Matt Davis to reappraise

Promoted

May 09, 2018

Thinkboxes shortlist forces The Red Brick Road's Matt Davis to reappraise

AGENCY
Leonard & Jameson: "YouTube has made advertising better"

Promoted

May 08, 2018

Leonard & Jameson: "YouTube has made advertising better"

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: The future is hybrid

Promoted

May 08, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: The future is hybrid