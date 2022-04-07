Shauna Lewis
Campaign partners The Podcast Show for inaugural festival

Campaign will provide the networking space for brands and advertisers to discuss the benefits of branded podcast content.

The Podcast Show 2022: those appearing include Louis Theroux, Mark Kermode, Simon Mayo and Florence Given
Campaign has teamed up with The Podcast Show 2022 to provide a central networking space at the festival.

Held at London’s Business Design Centre on 25 and 26 May, “Brand Works” will be a space for brands and advertisers to meet the podcasting industry and discuss the benefits of branded podcast content.

With the opportunity to set up further business, brands already confirmed include Spotify, Acast, BBC Sounds and Audible.

Declan Gough, senior business director at Campaign, said: “Podcasting has demonstrated incredible growth and commercial innovation in recent years. 

“The Brand Works stage at The Podcast Show will celebrate the great work being done in the sector and provide podcasters, agencies and brands with the chance to learn about how they can get more from the medium."

Tom Billington, content director of The Podcast Show, added: “Early on in the development of the event, we identified the importance that brands and advertisers will have to the success of the show, and so a key strategic partnership with a global leader in the space, such as Campaign, is essential and we look forward to growing the relationship in coming years.”

Partners for the festival include Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube.

Daytime sessions include talks by film critic duo Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo, an interview between Alice Levine (My Dad Wrote a Porno) and Louis Theroux, and a conversation with The Receipts trio: Tolani Shoneye, Audrey Indome and Milena Sanchez.

Organisers of the two-day festival have also partnered SJM Concerts to present The Podcast Show 2022 Live between 23-29 May in the evenings, which will include guests such as Florence Given.

Tickets, which cost £55, go on sale at 10am tomorrow (8 April) via thepodcastshowlondon.com.

