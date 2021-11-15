Campaign Pick of the Ads: Episode one

Campaign has kicked off a new video series that showcases the most creatively excellent ads.
Featured in this edition are:
- Barclaycard “There’s more to Barclaycard” by Droga5 London
- Burberry “Open spaces” created in-house
- Dunelm “Dun your way” by Creature London
- Ikea “Every home should be a haven” by Mother London
- Wagamama “Vegemama” by Uncommon Creative Studio
Campaign also reveals its favourite ad from the five showcased.
Creative credits for the ads in episode one
Title: "Open spaces"
Client: Burberry
VP, creative: Rachel Crowther
Senior art director: Al Watts
Director: Megaforce
Production company: Riff Raff Films
Title: "Dun your way"
Client: Dunelm
Agency: Creature London
Creatives: Meg Egan and John Osborne
Director: Stephen Pipe
Production company: Tantrum
Title: "Vegamama"
Client: Wagamama
Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio
Director: Vedran Rupic
Production company: Riff Raff Films
Title: "Every home should be a haven"
Client: Ikea
Agency: Mother
Director: Tom Noakes
Production company: Pretty Bird
Title: "There's more to Barclaycard"
Client: Barclaycard
Agency: Droga5 London
Director: Andreas Nisson
Production company: Biscuit Filmworks