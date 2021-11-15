Campaign Pick of the Ads: Episode one

Campaign has kicked off a new video series that showcases the most creatively excellent ads.

Featured in this edition are:

Barclaycard “There’s more to Barclaycard” by Droga5 London

Burberry “Open spaces” created in-house

Dunelm “Dun your way” by Creature London

Ikea “Every home should be a haven” by Mother London

Wagamama “Vegemama” by Uncommon Creative Studio

Campaign also reveals its favourite ad from the five showcased.

Creative credits for the ads in episode one

Title: "Open spaces"

Client: Burberry

VP, creative: Rachel Crowther

Senior art director: Al Watts

Director: Megaforce

Production company: Riff Raff Films

Title: "Dun your way"

Client: Dunelm

Agency: Creature London

Creatives: Meg Egan and John Osborne

Director: Stephen Pipe

Production company: Tantrum

Title: "Vegamama"

Client: Wagamama

Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio

Director: Vedran Rupic

Production company: Riff Raff Films

Title: "Every home should be a haven"

Client: Ikea

Agency: Mother

Director: Tom Noakes

Production company: Pretty Bird

Title: "There's more to Barclaycard"

Client: Barclaycard

Agency: Droga5 London

Director: Andreas Nisson

Production company: Biscuit Filmworks