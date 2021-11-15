Staff
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Pick of the Ads: Episode one

Campaign picks the best recent ads and names a favourite.

Campaign's Pick of the Ads: episode one
Campaign's Pick of the Ads: episode one

Campaign has kicked off a new video series that showcases the most creatively excellent ads.

The content has been exclusively created for Campaign’s subscribers.

Featured in this edition are:

  • Barclaycard “There’s more to Barclaycard” by Droga5 London
  • Burberry “Open spaces” created in-house
  • Dunelm “Dun your way” by Creature London
  • Ikea “Every home should be a haven” by Mother London 
  • Wagamama “Vegemama” by Uncommon Creative Studio

Campaign also reveals its favourite ad from the five showcased.

Creative credits for the ads in episode one

Title: "Open spaces"
Client: Burberry
VP, creative: Rachel Crowther
Senior art director: Al Watts
Director: Megaforce
Production company: Riff Raff Films

Title: "Dun your way"
Client: Dunelm
Agency: Creature London
Creatives: Meg Egan and John Osborne
Director: Stephen Pipe
Production company: Tantrum

Title: "Vegamama"
Client: Wagamama
Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio
Director: Vedran Rupic
Production company: Riff Raff Films

Title: "Every home should be a haven"
Client: Ikea
Agency: Mother
Director: Tom Noakes
Production company: Pretty Bird

Title: "There's more to Barclaycard"
Client: Barclaycard
Agency: Droga5 London
Director: Andreas Nisson
Production company: Biscuit Filmworks

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Top, left, clockwise: Oku's robot-run mailroom; Watson's SleepWork; Lewis' outdoor work scenes; Joiner's time revolution

Robot-run mail rooms, lucid-dreaming, beach working: is this the future of work?

Promoted

November 11, 2021
Pick of the bunch: 5 ads carving the way this Autumn

Pick of the bunch: 5 ads carving the way this Autumn

Promoted

November 10, 2021
Why sustainability is an opportunity – and how to grab it

Why sustainability is an opportunity – and how to grab it

Promoted

November 02, 2021
Work in 2071: a creative adventure

Work in 2071: a creative adventure

Promoted

November 02, 2021