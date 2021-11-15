Staff
Campaign picks up four nominations at BSME Awards 2021

Sister title What Car? also shortlisted at editors' awards.

Campaign: up for four awards

Campaign has been shortlisted for four prizes at the British Society of Magazine Editors Awards 2021.

Maisie McCabe, UK editor, is nominated for editor of the year, business and finance, and Chris Barker, art director, is shortlisted for two prizes – B2B art director of the year and B2B cover of the year for “Stop being so clever”, which asked whether advertising needed to be “a bit more Mrs Brown’s Boys and a little less Fleabag?”.

Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief, picked up the fourth nomination in the editor-in-chief/editorial director of the year category.

Haymarket has five nominations as Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car?, a sister title of Campaign, is shortlisted for editor of the year, motoring.

Hattie Brett, chair of the BSME and editor of Grazia, said, "It’s been incredible to see how magazine brands have responded to yet another unpredictable rollercoaster of a year. From ground-breaking covers that will forever tell a story of this time to digital innovations that have enabled magazine brands to reach audiences in new ways, the creativity and inventiveness has been boundless.”

The winners will be announced on 13 January 2022.

