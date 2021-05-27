Campaign picks up six nominations at BSME Talent Awards 2021

Campaign’s journalists have received six nominations at the BSME Talent Awards 2021.

The whole of the editorial team has been shortlisted for Best Team for its work on Campaign's Diversity issue in February 2020.

Gemma Charles, deputy editor, has been shortlisted for Best Deputy Editor and for Best Digital Content Idea for BLM Adland Audit, an analysis of how more than 30 agencies had responded to Black Lives Matter.

Brittaney Kiefer, creativity and culture editor, was shortlisted for Best B2B Print Writer and Simon Gwynn, acting news editor, was shortlisted for Best B2B Digital Writer.

Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief, was also shortlisted for the Fiona Macpherson New Editor of the Year.

Members of the British Society of Magazine Editors, a national association of editors from across the UK magazine industry, judge the awards. The winners will be named in July.

Campaign previously picked up four nominations for Writer, Designer and Editor of the Year and for the Diversity & Inclusion Award at the PPA Awards 2021, which are run by the Professional Publishers Association and will be announced in June.