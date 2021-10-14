Simon Gwynn
Campaign podcast: 25 Years of Mother

On this week's podcast, Maisie McCabe chats to two alumni of Mother as the agency turns 25, while Simon Gwynn and Arvind Hickman discuss the launch of Sky Glass and new ads from Ikea, John Lewis & Partners and Bisto.

On this week's podcast, Campaign's UK editor, Maisie McCabe, chats to two alumni of Mother, Publicis Groupe's Ben Mooge and Creature's Ben Middleton, on why the independent shop, which has turned 25, has such a stellar track record of producing leading creatives.

Before that, technology and gaming editor Simon Gwynn and media editor Arvind Hickman dissect one of the biggest media and marketing stories of the year – the launch of Sky Glass, the new all-in-one TV set from the Comcast-owned broadcaster.

Simon and Arvind then delve into three helpings of advertising goodness from Ikea, John Lewis & Partners and Bisto.

Listen below or tap "subscribe" to get the podcast on Apple, Spotify and other platforms.

Episode notes

1:10 The launch of Sky Glass
7:00 Ikea "Every home should be a haven" by Mother
8:50 John Lewis "Let life happen" by Adam & Eve/DDB
11:30 Bisto "Sticking together" by McCann London
14:10 Mother at 25

This episode was hosted by Campaign’s technology and gaming editor, Simon Gwynn, with media editor Arvind Hickman and UK editor Maisie McCabe, and edited by Lindsay Riley.

