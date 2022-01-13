Campaign podcast: Ad chiefs and brands on the year ahead

Senior marketers and advertising chiefs joined the Campaign podcast to predict the major issues of 2022.

Campaign deputy editor Gemma Charles was alongside TUI group brand and content director Toby Horry, Co-op chief customer officer Ali Jones and Barclays UK marketing communications managing director Alex Naylor to provide a brand perspective. They discussed what consumers are looking for, budgets, brand and performance marketing.

Campaign's UK editor Maisie McCabe then chatted to Leo Burnett global chief creative officer Chaka Sobhani, Droga 5 chief creative officer David Kolbusz and Grey CCO Laura Jordan Bambach. The trio revealed what has inspired their creativity during the pandemic, and some pet hates, including purpose-led advertising.